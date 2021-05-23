Braymer Pitches Wings Past RailRiders Sunday
May 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Ben Braymer and a trio of relievers pitched the Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Scranton/WB RailRiders Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.
Braymer turned in the best performance by a Wings starter this season, allowing just one run on five hits over his 92-pitch performance.
Andres Machado (1 1/3 IP), T.J. McFarland (2/3 IP) and Justin Miller (1 IP) locked down the final three frames allowing just two hits and no walks with six strikeouts.
After a Socrates Brito second inning homer, the Wings took the lead in the fourth inning on a balk from Scranton starter Brady Koerner.
The other two Wings scored on groundouts from Brandon Snyder. Snyder also made the game's best defensive play, snaring a groundball with the infield drawn in in the second inning to save a run.
After an off day Monday, the Red Wings (4-14) welcome the Syracuse Mets to town on Tuesday to start a six-game series.
