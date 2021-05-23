Jacksonville's Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Extra-Inning Loss to Tides

May 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came up short in a 4-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides in 11 innings in Sunday's series finale at Harbor Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (13-5) had their six-game winning streak snapped despite picking up a season-high 15 strikeouts on the mound. Jacksonville has now suffered two last-at-bat losses this season, with both coming to Norfolk (4-14) in extra innings.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the 11th inning, Monte Harrison ripped a one-out double to the gap in left-center field to score Corey Bird and push Jacksonville in front at 3-2.

Brett Eibner (loss, 1-2) entered in the bottom of the frame with Mason McCoy serving as the inherited runner at second. A fielder's choice bunt resulted in no outs and put runners on the corners. After walking Ryan McKenna to load the bases, Seth Mejias-Brean was hit by a pitch, plating the tying run. Austin Wynns then hit a chopper that went over the head of Eddy Alvarez at third base and into the outfield, plating the winning run for the Tides.

Early on, the game was a pitcher's duel. Elieser Hernández made his second rehab start for Jacksonville, striking out eight over 4.2 scoreless innings. He gave up just two hits and did not walk a batter.

For Norfolk, Spenser Watkins did not allow a hit through six innings, surrendering a walk and an error, before being lifted at just 57 pitches.

Hunter Harvey entered for the Tides in the seventh on a rehab outing for Baltimore, and Alvarez, the second batter to face him, greeted him with a solo home run down the left field line to break the scoreless tie and put an end to the no-hit bid. Jesús Sánchez followed with a double, and Luis Marte singled, putting runners at the corners. Brian Miller then laid down a safety squeeze to score Sánchez and put the Jumbo Shrimp in front 2-0.

Jacksonville held that lead going to the bottom of the ninth. McCoy tripled to lead off the frame before scoring on a Ramon Urias RBI groundout one batter later to make it 2-1. McKenna was next, and on a 0-2 pitch, he lifted a home run to left-center field to tie the contest and force extras.

After a day off on Monday, Jacksonville will return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 121 Financial Ballpark at 6 p.m. It's a Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday with tickets two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. It's also National Brown Bag-It Day, where fans of age are invited to test their luck in a night full of mystery beers in brown bags for only $2!

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, as well as online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.