Padlo Powers Durham Past Charlotte 8-7

DURHAM - Bulls third baseman Kevin Padlo bashed a go-ahead opposite field home run in the eighth inning, while left fielder Brett Sullivan and right fielder Josh Lowe added longballs of their own in Durham's 8-7 come-from-behind victory over the Charlotte Knights in front of 4,590 fans on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Entering the last of the eighth down four, Sullivan raced home on a force out before SS Wander Franco's two-run triple to right made it a one-run ballgame. That would set the stage for Padlo, who rocketed an opposite field blast to right to give the Bulls their first and only lead of the game.

Charlotte jumped ahead 4-0 early, though Sullivan's two-run shot in the second, followed by Lowe's solo longball in the fourth, narrowed the margin to one. The Knights would then extend their advantage with two runs in the fifth, followed by a single tally in the eighth prior to Durham's late-inning dramatics.

It was the second straight comeback win for the Bulls, who took five of six games from Charlotte in the first series between the two clubs in 2021. With their three big flies tonight, Durham has now gone deep in all but two of their 18 games overall in 2021.

Bulls reliever Tyler Zombro (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB) earned his first win of the season, while Yacksel Rios (1.0 IP, K) notched his first save. Knights righty Alex McRae (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, K) suffered the loss and blown save after southpaw Matt Tomshaw's (7.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 8 K) solid start.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls are scheduled to start a six-game road series versus the Jacksonville Suns on Tuesday, May 25. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm ET. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been determined.

The Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 1 to start a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of that series is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that series, as well as for Durham's six-game homestand with Charlotte between June 8-13, will be available starting Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00am ET at durhambulls.com.

