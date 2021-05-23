Olivares' Four-Hit Day Leads Chasers to Sunday Win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Outfielder Edward Olivares went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, three runs scored, and a stolen base to help lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 7-5 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday at Principal Park.

Olivares, who recorded his eighth multi-hit game of the season and had at least three hits for the second consecutive game, gave Omaha (10-7) an insurance run in the ninth with a solo home run to right-center field. It was his team-leading fifth home run of the season.

The Chasers started the scoring with three runs in the top of the first against Iowa (9-7) right-hander Alec Mills (Loss, 0-1), who made a rehab start for the I-Cubs. The former Storm Chaser yielded a pair of doubles to designated hitter Adalberto Mondesi and first baseman Emmanuel Rivera for the first run of the game before catcher Meibrys Viloria hit a two-run homer to right field to give Omaha a 3-0 lead. Viloria finished the game 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

Mondesi finished the game 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored.

Omaha added two more in the top of the second inning. After shortstop Alcides Escobar doubled, Olivares drove him in with a single. Next, after Olivares stole second base, right fielder Hunter Dozier lined a single up the middle to plate Olivares and make it a 5-0 game.

The I-Cubs responded with three runs in the bottom of the second against right-hander Carlos Hernández (Win, 1-1). After Taylor Gushue and Trayce Thompson hit back-to-back doubles, Jose Lobaton lofted a two-run homer over the right field fence to trim Omaha's lead to 5-3. Hernández rebounded, retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced through scoreless third, fourth, and fifth innings. In a season-high 5.1 innings, Hernáandez allowed three runs on six hits while walking one batter and striking out two to earn his first win of the season.

Omaha tacked on a run in the fourth, when Olivares reached on an infield single and later scored on a double by Dozier. Dozier finished the game 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Iowa made it a one-run game in the seventh on another home run. Following back-to-back strikeouts from right-hander Anthony Swarzak in his Omaha debut, Jacob Olson launched a two-run homer to center field. Right-hander Jace Vines and left-hander Gabe Speier (Save, 3) combined for two perfect innings in the eighth and ninth to secure the win.

