Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Charlotte (7:04 p.m.)

July 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





July 23, 2019 | 7:04 p.m. ET | BB&T Ballpark | Charlotte, NC | Game # 101| Away Game # 49

BUFFALO BISONS (52-48, 2nd, -5.0 North) at CHARLOTE KNIGHTS (53-47, 3rd, -6.0 South)

LHP Thomas Pannone (2-0, 1.66) vs. LHP Justin Nicolino (6-5, 4.88)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Charlotte Knights to begin a three-game set which will complete their season series. The two teams met last week as they split their four-game series at two games each. Next, the Bisons will travel to Durham for a three-game series in their first meeting with the Bulls.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 3, COL 6

In a game where all the scoring happened in just two half innings, the Bisons came out with a loss despite four innings of scoreless relief from the bullpen. Richard Urena was the brightspot for Buffalo's offense with his two-run homer in the sixth inning. But, the Clippers were powered by a six-run fourth which included a Grand Slam by Trayce Thompson to carry them into the win column.

Charlotte Knights (2-2)

Buffalo and Charlotte are meeting for the second time in 2019, the first time at BB&T Ballpark. The teams split their previous meeting, a four-game set in Buffalo, which means both teams have an open door to win this series and the season series at the same time.

Today's Starter

LHP Thomas Pannone will take the mound for Buffalo for his sixth appearance and fifth start on the year. As a starter this season, Pannone is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA across 19.0 innings of work while having a K:BB ratio of 26:5. In his last outting he tossed four scorless innings at Pawtucket in which he allowed just three hits and struck out four batters while walking just one.

Richard Urena

INF Richard Urena was the power source for the Bisons' offense during their attempt at a comeback from being down six runs in the sixth inning. With no out and a runner on first, Urena hit a line-drive home run to left field, his fourth of the campaign. On the game, he finished 3-4 with the home, two RBI's, a run scored, and a walk.

Bisons Bullpen

The Herd called on the arms of LHP Buddy Boshers, LHP Tayler Saucedo, and RHP Jason Adam to finish up the game RHP Sean Reid-Foley threw 5.0 IP. The three relievers had a strong showing for the Buffalo Bullpen as they spun a combined 4.0 IP, allowing no runs, one hit, one walk, and striking out six batters.

Andy Burns

INF Andy Burns extended his team leading hit streak to seven games in the loss. Over that span he is hitting .348 (8-23) with three RBI's and three walks.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (38-62) took a 3-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians in the first game of their three-game set. Justin Smoak and Billy McKinney each had home runs but it wasn't enough to overcome strong pitching performances from RHP Mike Clevinger and RHP Tyler Clippard. The team meet again tonight in Toronto with a 7:07 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.