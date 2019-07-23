Game Notes: Gwinnett Stripers (59-41) at Louisville Bats (39-61)

July 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 101, Home 49

Gwinnett Stripers (59-41) at Louisville Bats (39-61)

LHP Eric Stout (2-1, 7.53) vs. RHP Huascar Ynoa (2-2, 5.20)

7:00 PM | Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TAKE ME HOME TONIGHT: The Bats return home to Louisville Slugger Field to begin a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (7/23-7/25) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7/26-7/28). Louisville is coming off a 4-3 road trip and a winning series against SWB, in which the team hit 11 home runs over the 3 games. With a win tonight, the Bats would get above the .500 mark in July with a current 9-9 record this month.

AGAINST GWINNETT: The Stripers come to LSF for the second time this season, the lone IL South team that travels to Louisville twice in 2019. The clubs opened Louisville's home schedule against each other, splitting a four-game series from April 11-14. Overall, the clubs are 42-42 against each other since they first met in 2009. The 10 scheduled matchups between Gwinnett and Louisville are tied for the most in a season, also meeting 10 times in 2015.

TRANSACTIONS: The Bats added a trio of familiar faces to the bullpen, RHP Matt Bowman, RHP Jimmy Herget and RHP Jesus Reyes, as well as a new player, OF Mitch Nay.

- Bowman had been with the Reds since being recalled May 24, going 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA (10er/19.2ip) in 18 apps with CIN this season. Herget was recalled on July 1 and made his MLB debut July 7. In 3 apps with the Reds, he was 0-0 with a 7.36 ERA (3er/3.2ip). Both were optioned, while Reyes cleared waivers and was outrighted to LOU after being designated for assignment on July 18.

- Nay, who was transferred from Class AA Chattanooga, will make his Triple-A debut when first appearing for the Bats. In 82 apps for the Lookouts, he's batting .304 (77-for-253) with 48 runs, 22 doubles, 2 triples, 13 home runs, 54 RBI and 25 walks.

- Sal Romano was recalled by the Reds, the first time he's made it to the Majors in 2019. The right-hander has been red-hot in July, going 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA (3er/17.0ip) in 4 July apps (3gs) with 3 walks and 24 strikeouts. In 3 starts this season, he's 1-0 with 0.69 ERA (1er/13.0ip) with just 2 hits allowed, 3 walks and 20 strikeouts.

100 GAMES: The Bats have played 100 games in 2019, owning a 39-61 record. Last season, Louisville was 44-56 after its 100th game on July 26. A look at how the 2018 and 2019 Bats stack up statistically after 100 games:

2018 Stat 2019

.260 (3rd) Batting Average .267 (7th)

422 (8th) Runs 492 (11th)

79 (6th) Home Runs 126 (7th)

53 (T-7th) Stolen Bases 61 (5th)

4.35 (13th) ERA 5.33 (10th)

760 (13th) Strikeouts 799 (12th)

1.40 (13th) WHIP 1.52 (12th)

CROOK NAMED IL BATTER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Narciso Crook was named the International League Batter of the Week for July 15-21. In 6 games, Crook batted .455 (10-for-22) with 6 runs, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 9 RBI and 4 walks. His home run on Friday at SWB was a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, which completed a six-run ninth inning comeback. It was also the Bats' fourth of the inning, which tied a franchise record. Crook is the third Louisville batter to win an IL award in 2019, joining Josh VanMeter (IL Player of the Month, April) and Phillip Ervin (IL Batter of the Week, 5/27-6/2).

HIGH FIVE!: The Bats tied their season-high 5 home runs in Sunday's 7-4 win over the RailRiders, the fourth time this season that LOU's homered 5 times in a game. The four 5-HR games matches the amount LOU had in the previous 12 seasons (2007-18) combined, recording one 5-HR game in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2018.

- With 5 different Bats homering (Stuart Turner, Crook, Blake Trahan, Aristides Aquino, Scott Schebler), it was the first time since May 12, 2002 that Louisville had 5 individuals homer in the same game. Kevin Witt, Donny Leon, Robin Jennings, Raul Gonzalez and Ben Broussard homered in that game, a 15-13 win vs. Syracuse.

International League Stories from July 23, 2019

