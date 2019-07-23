Louisville Bats Homestand Notes: July 23-28

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM

"Peanut Allergy Awareness Night" # 1 - There will be NO sale of any peanut or peanut based products in the ballpark on this night.

- Dave & Buster's "Sponsor Night" -

- "Make-A-Wish Night" -

- U.S. Census Bureau Autograph Ball giveaway at their Concourse Table - Fans can stop by their concourse table and register to win a Bats autographed ball.

"$1 Menu Night" - features $1 Hot Dogs, $1 PepsiProducts, Uncle Ray's Chips and Popcorn - all night long. Sponsored by Meijer, Pepsi, Uncle Ray's Chips and 100.5 FM WLGX (I-Heart Radio)

- "Baseball Bingo"

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 12:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 11 AM

- "Humana Seniors Day" Ticket Promotion - Senior Fans 65 & older can receive $5 off a Premium Field Reserved Ticket in last five rows (in the shade) of either Section 109 or Section 123 (which are designated by the HUMANA banner signs).

- "Whiskey Wednesday" Drink Promotion - $3 - 10 ounce Coopers' & Cola served from unit set up in front of the Team Store on the Concourse.

- EXPIRED SEASON TICKET HOLDER REDEMPTION Night

Thursday, July 25 vs. Gwinnett Stripers 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5:30 PM - "Nurse's Night" - - "J-Town Chamber of Commerce Night" - Budweiser "Thirsty Thursday" Promotion- $2 - per 16 oz. cup of Bud & Bud Light beers from 5:30 til 8:30 served at any concession stand in the ball park that serves Bud and Bud Light draft.

- Last night of the 2019 season that Street Tacos to be Sold - out of the Handicap Pod across from the Penn Station Picnic Pavilion

- Live Music (weather permitting) - by "Leigh Ann Yost" on the Overlook Grill from 5:30 til 6:25 PM.

- The Karl Truman Car - to be displayed here at the park

Friday, July 26 vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders 7:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 6:00 PM -

- "Nick Jr. Night" featuring the "Paw Patrol" - sponsored by Republic Bank. Featuring "Marshal", "Skye" and "Chase".

- Nick Jr. "Character Appearance" - by "Marshal", "Skye" and "Chase". "Photo op" will take place inside the Main Street Doors again like we did for Spiderman and Antman. We will have the three (3) characters on a 30 minute on and 30 off schedule so only two (2) of the characters will appear at one time per Nickelodeon.

- Nickelodeon "Comic Book" giveaway - Nickelodeon Comic Book giveaway "The Casagrandes" given out to 1st 1,000 kids at the gates

- 2019 BATS "Team Photo" giveaway - sponsored by FORD. Given out to the first 1,500 fans.

- Roto Rooter "Sponsor Night"

- Pregame "Check Presentation" from Derby City Mint Juleps Jersey Auction - to benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

- Hardin County Chamber of Commerce Night -

- Chevrolet Cars on Display - on the Witherspoon Plaza from Sternberg Chevrolet

- "Mental Health Awareness Night"

- Friday Night Craft Beer Night Beer Special

- Baseball Bingo

- Postgame Fireworks Show - sponsored by Great Clips

Saturday, July 27 Louisville Mashers vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders 6:30 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 5 PM

- "Mashers Night" # 2 - Flights of four (4) 1/2 ounce samples of four (4) different types of Evan Williams Bourbon available for fans 21 and older for only $3 per "flight".

- "Mashers Glass" giveaway - The first 750 Adults fans 21 & older will receive a 16 oz. Louisville Mashers Glass courtesy of Evan Williams.

- Party at the Park - This promotion features 16 oz. Domestic and Import DRAFT ONLY (NO CANNED) beers from Anheuser Busch for only $5 until the end of the 7th Inning. The menu of the available beers is as follows: Bud and Bud Light along with Goose Island, Amberbock, Shocktop, Michelob Ultra, Michelob Amber Bock, Stella Artois, Bats Brew and Country Boy Cougar Bait (DRAFTS Only) will all be $5 for a 16 oz. cup until the end of the 7th Inning at any stand that serves these beers.

- Live Music (weather permitting) - Music provided by "Me and You" from 5:05 pm til 6:00 pm on the field (right behind home plate and the batting practice cage)

- State Farm Insurance "Street Team" here - set up with a 10' x 10' Tent on the Overlook Patio.

- Corn Hole Boards - We will have Corn Hole boards again this year for our fans to play as part of our Saturday Night promotion. The boards will again be set up on the Overlook Grill.

- Junior Team Captain - sponsored by Visionworks will help present the game Lineup Card to the Umpires.

- The Allegiant "Fly Away" Promotion -

- Postgame Coupons - from Great Clips handed out beginning in the 8th Inning at the Gates

Sunday, July 28 vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders 2:00 PM 1st Pitch -

- Gates Open at 1:00 PM -

Pregame "Autograph Session" sponsored by Allegiant Airlines - done on the concourse with one (1) Bats Player (TBD) from 1:05 PM until 1:25 PM on the Main Concourse

- "Kids Eat Free" Day - " FREE Kids Meal" for Kids 12& under. The Meal consists of a Hot Dog, Jr. Nacho (Apple Slices while they last)& either a small Pepsi or water. Parents can take their Kids (12 & under) to the Kiosk (located behind Section 115) to get their Voucher for their Child. Sponsored by WDRB TV, Meijer, Pepsi and Mortenson Family Dental.

- "BATS Kids Club Day" - The "Sign-Up" Table for the 2019 BATs Kids Club will be set up at the entrance to the "Funzone" on Sunday.

- "Inflatable FunZone" - Inflated from 1 - 4 PM in the West Hall of Fame Pavilion sponsored by Mortenson Family Dental, BracesBracesBraces and Kids Dentistree.

- Postgame "Kids Run the Bases" - while "Play Catch with Dad" is taking place. Sponsored by Meijer, Subway and the YMCA

