PawSox Collect 21 Hits, Dominate Series Opener 17-2

July 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The Pawtucket Red Sox (42-58) have incredible offensive performance, beating the Durham Bulls (59-43) by a score of 17-2. In addition, Teddy Stankiewicz pitched 6 solid innings, allowing only 1 run in the outing.

The game tonight began slightly later than expected as the teams endured a brief rain delay before officially starting at 7:45 p.m.

Pawtucket began the road-trip hot with three straight singles from Rusney Castillo, Jantzen Witte, and Tzu-Wei Lin in the top of the second. Lin's single drove in Castillo which brought the first run of the game. After a strike-out by Josh Ockimey, catcher Juan Centeno blasted a 1-0 pitch from Sam McWilliams over the right field fence. Centeno's third homer of the season drove in Witte and Lin and increased the PawSox's lead to 4-0.

The runs wouldn't stop there, as the PawSox were back at it in the top of the fourth. Cole Sturgeon and Gorkys Hernandez each hit groundball singles, then were part of a double steal to have second and third with only one out. Chris Owings would clear the two baserunners with a first pitch 3-run homerun, his 6th homer of the season. This brought the score to 7-0 after just 4 innings of play.

The Bulls tried to respond in the bottom of the 6th inning with a leadoff homerun by leftfielder Jason Coats, his 13th of the season. This was the first and only run that Durham would score off Pawtucket starter Teddy Stankiewicz.

The PawSox continued to score in the top of the 7th, starting with 1-out double from Rusney Castillo, one of his 5 hits on the career night. He would be driven in one batter later on a Jantzen Witte single.

Gorkys Hernandez added to the onslaught in the top of the 8th, blasting a 2-run homerun, which drove in Cole Sturgeon. PawSox then loaded the bases on a hit by pitch from Chris Owings and singles from Chad De La Guerra and Rusney Castillo, with Witte driving in another run on bases-loaded walk.

An additional solo shot from designated hitter Brendan McKay in the 8th made the score 11-2. McKay has made appearances as a pitcher and hitter in Triple-A this season as he looks to be a two-way player at the major league level.

The PawSox would continue to pour in runs, scoring 6 more times in the 9th inning. Chad De La Guerra singled in Gorkys Hernandez and Cole Sturgeon, later being driven in by Rusney Castillo's second double of the game. The next batter, Jantzen Witte, would also double driving in Castillo and Chris Owings, who got on base due to his second hit-by-pitch of the game. Cole Sturgeon drove in Pawtucket's 17th run of the game on another hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Witte.

Pawtucket's 17 runs tonight ties a season high and their 21 hits represents a new season high, which was previously 17 on June 13th against the Louisville Bats.

The PawSox continue their 10-game road trip tomorrow night against the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park at 7:05 p.m.

Teddy Stankiewicz got the start tonight, firing 6 strong innings of one run baseball while striking out 7 in the process. He received the win for his great performance, improving his record to 5-6 on the season.

Josh A. Smith (4-2, 4.34 ERA) toes the rubber tomorrow for the PawSox.

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

After stops in Charlotte, Lehigh Valley, and Syracuse, the PawSox return home for a brief, three-game homestand starting Friday, August 2nd. The first 3,000 fans in attendance that night will receive a Jackie Bradley, Jr. replica jersey. Saturday, August 3rd, is the final Free Youth Clinic, which will take place from 2:00 - 3:15 p.m. Super Heroes/Avengers-themed fireworks will follow. Sunday, August 4th is another Family Funday, which will include pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.