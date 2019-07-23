Early offense sets the tone in series-opening win over Columbus Clippers

COLUMBUS, OH - Just four pitches into the game the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders led 3-0 and the Columbus Clippers would get no closer the rest of the way as the RailRiders took the first game of a six-game roadtrip from the Clippers, 11-6.

Before the largest crowd of the season at Huntington Park, the RailRiders used plenty of power to distance themselves early against the Clippers before a less-than-bemused crowd of 11,555. SWB began the game with the first four batters of the game scoring runs, and for the seventh time this season the RailRiders plated at least four runs in the first inning, making it 4-0 before Columbus even came to bat.

On 10-cent hot dog night, the hits were nearly as plentiful for the RailRiders as the 20,525 hot dogs sold at the ballpark. MLB Rehabber, Cameron Maybin, was as good as could be advertised in working his way back from a calf strain. He singled sharply to left field on the very first pitch of the game and later homered in the middle innings against the team he played for earlier this season. Clint Frazier (4-for-4, 2B, 2 HR), Thairo Estrada (3-for-5, 2B, HR) and Tyler Wade (1-for-5, HR) all contributes homers to the 11-run effort.

With the six home runs Tuesday, the RailRiders are at 159 home runs for the season, just five behind the 164 homers hit by the 1998 team which set the franchise record. The RailRiders have 39 more games to hit six home runs to set the record.

Brady Lail got the victory in just his second appearance of the season with SWB. His last 12 appearances came in Double-A with the Trenton Thunder before being added to the RailRiders roster earlier Tuesday. He entered in the fifth inning with two aboard in back of starting pitcher Chance Adams. With the tying run in the on-deck circle, he was able to strand both runners and preserve a lead for SWB.

Joe Harvey locked down his league-leading ninth save of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings. A season ago the RailRiders' team leader in saves was Cody Carroll with nine as well, with Harvey picking up eight. His 17 career saves in Triple-A puts him four outside the top-10 in franchise history.

The RailRiders continue their road swing Wednesday night in Columbus against the Clippers. LHP Nestor Cortes (1-1, 3.86) takes the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going against Columbus' RHP Shao-Ching Chiang (6-6, 5.56). First pitch Wednesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino beginning at 6:35 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

