Maybin Joins RailRiders on MLB Rehab Stint

July 23, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA. - The New York Yankees have added outfielder Cameron Maybin to the RailRiders roster on an Allied Services Integrated Health Systems rehab assignment. Maybin was placed on the 10-Day Injured List one month ago with a left calf strain.

The 32-year-old North Carolina native joins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during their trip to Columbus. Maybin spent the bulk of Spring Training with the San Francisco Giants before being released. The Cleveland Indians signed him to a Minor League agreement and he appeared in 14 games for the Clippers, batting .216, before being traded to the Yankees for cash considerations on April 25.

Over 42 games for New York, Maybin hit .314 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in.

Maybin is the seventh New York Yankee to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment this season, joining Aaron Hicks, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Domingo Germán and Ben Heller.

The RailRiders open a three-game set against the Clippers at Huntington Park tonight at 7:05 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its six-game trip to Louisville through the weekend before returning home to PNC Field next Monday evening.

