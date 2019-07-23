SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (57-43) @ COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (59-40)

RHP Chance Adams (4-2, 4.11) vs. RHP Michael Peoples (7-3, 4.44)

| Game No. 101 | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH | July 23, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (July 21, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Louisville Bats in the series finale, 7-4 Sunday at PNC Field. Louisville used five home runs, including back-to-back home runs, in the third inning to power their offence in Sunday's victory.

RailRiders starting pitcher Daniel Camarena dealt the first two scoreless innings of the contest before being tagged for five home runs over the next few frames.

In the top of the third inning, Stuart Turner nailed a two-run homer and Narcisco Crook followed with a back-to-back shot, giving the visiting team a 3-0 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, Wendell Rijo nailed a leadoff home run for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, cutting the deficit to 3-1. It was the first Triple-A home run for both Rijo and Turner.

In the top of the fourth, Blake Trahan answered with another home run for Louisville making it 4-1. Aristides Acquino homered for the Bats in the top of the sixth, extending the lead to 6-1. Keeping the momentum, Scott Schebler homered again for Louisville to push the Bats ahead 7-1.

The RailRiders mounted some late offense but never quite brought the tying run to the plate. Clint Frazier homered in the sixth and Breyvic Valera homered in the ninth to make it 7-3. Mike Ford ripped an RBI double in the ninth inning, but the game ended on a groundout with the tying run in the on-deck circle as Louisville took 2-of-3 from SWB.

Keury Mella (6-10) was the winning arm, pitching 6.0 innings for the Bats with Camarena (4-5) taking the loss, allowing seven runs over 5.1 innings.

NORMALLY KEEPING IT DOWN: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders entered the weekend series against the Louisville Bats as one of the best teams in the International League in terms of fewest HR allowed by the pitching staff. Going into the weekend, the RailRiders had allowed 108 HR in 814.1 IP (1 HR every 7.1 IP) which was one of the top marks in the league. Louisville clocked 11 HR on the weekend over 27.0 IP - all of them coming in a 16-inning span from Friday through Sunday. Despite that, the pitching staff is still fourth best in the league with 119 HR allowed. Prior to Friday night (4 HR) the RailRiders had allowed 3 HR in a game just twice. Two days later, they allowed a season-high 5 HR to the Bats Sunday afternoon.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Sunday featured a a loss by the RailRiders (57-43, .570), and a loss by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (52-48, .525). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 40 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place after hitting the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead. That means if the RailRiders were to go 20-20 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 25-15 (.625) to catch them in the division. These two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

GRAND SLAMS: In the 7th inning Friday night, Zack Zehner belted an opposite-field grand slam at PNC Field to put the RailRiders ahead 5-0. The blast was the sixth grand slam of the year for SWB, breaking the old franchise record of five set in 2005 (Shane Victorino, Chris Coste, Ryan Howard, Anthony Medrano and Jorge Padilla). Zehner joins Breyvic Valera, Trey Amburgey, Kyle Higashioka, Mike Ford and Billy Fleming with slams in 2019.

ALLE-GORE-ICAL OF A SPRINTING CHEETAH: The New York Yankees acquired OF Terrance Gore Thursday for cash considerations from the kansas City Royals, and he was officially placed on the SWB roster but did not appear in the game against the Columbus Clippers. In a Minor League career spanning 665G, the speedy 28-year-old has gone 293-for-325 SB (90.2%), plus is 40-for-49 SB (81.6%) in his MLB career. In 37G this year with Kansas City, Gore is 14-for-51 at the plate and has slashed .275/.362/.353 and is 13-for-18 SB, having yet to set foot on a Triple-A field. Assuming that Gore is gone September 1st when rosters expand in order to be a running specialist for NYY, this could still change the dynamic of SWB over the next 45 days: April: 23G, 22-for-25 SB (88.0%) -- 0.96 SB/G | Since: 74G, 32-for-53 (60.4%) -- 0.43 SB/G

