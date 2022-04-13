Bisons and Rochester Rained out on Wednesday, Will Play Two on Friday
April 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings were postponed on Wednesday night due to inclement weather at Frontier Field. After a lengthy delay, the field was deemed unplayable.
The two teams are now scheduled to play two seven-inning games on Friday afternoon starting at 1:05 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break in between games as part of the doubleheader.
Buffalo and the Red Wings will meet on Thursday night starting at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM starts our coverage at 5:50 p.m. with Pat Malacaro live from the Flower City.
