Skid Continues as RailRiders' Bats Grow Cold

April 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their third straight game Wednesday, losing to the Norfolk Tides for the second consecutive night, by a score of 5-1. The only run for the RailRiders came off a solo home run from Ronald Guzmán in the eighth inning.

Tides starter Chris Ellis fired four no-hit innings, striking out five and walking one, in his first appearance of the season. Hayden Wesneski took the ball for the RailRiders and tossed 3.2 frames, allowing one unearned run, with four strikeouts. After tonight's outing from Wesneski, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starters have now allowed just four earned runs over 29 innings this season (1.24 ERA).

Following three scoreless frames to start the game, Norfolk opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. Jahmai Jones led off the inning with a double and later scored on a throwing error. SWB reliever Trevor Lane held the Tides to just that one run by striking out Johnny Rizer to end the inning. Lane finished his outing with 1.1 perfect innings out of the bullpen, striking out two.

Norfolk tacked on two more runs in the sixth to make it 3-0, on three hits and one error by the RailRiders. Terrin Vavra, who finished the game 3-4 with a walk, led things off with a double. He was driven in on an RBI double by Kyle Stowers, and Tyler Nevin then drove in the third run of the game with a run-scoring single. Reggie McClain limited further damage by retiring three straight Tides to close out the frame. For the game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching held Norfolk to a 2 for 13 night with runners in scoring position.

Offensively, Ronald Guzmán broke up Norfolk's combined no-hitter and shutout with one swing of the bat to lead off the home half of the eighth. The 27-year-old first baseman hit his first home run of the season to cut the Tides lead to 3-1. Guzmán added another single in the ninth, ending the night 2-4. The RailRiders threatened for more, with two additional hits in the inning, but couldn't bring either base-runner home.

Norfolk added two more runs in the ninth to make it a 5-1 final, winning for the second straight night to start the series. Cody Sedlock (1-0) earned his first win of the season out of the bullpen. Hayden Wesneski (0-1) dropped his first decision of 2022. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has lost three straight games and is now 4-3 on the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Norfolk continue their six-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 PM. It's Thirsty Thursday at PNC Field. Enjoy $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Northeast Eagle. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

4-3

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.