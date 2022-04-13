Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Norfolk Tides (4-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-2)

Game 7 | Home Game 2 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Chris Ellis (No record) vs RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0, 0.00)

ELLIS: Tossed two scoreless innings, allowing 2H, BB while striking out two vs Texas (w/ BAL) 9/25/21 (3-2 W)

WESNESKI: Struck out four over five scoreless innings, allowing two hits in ND @ Syracuse 4/6 (5-3 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 12, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their home opener to the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday evening by a 3-1 final. The only offense of the night came in the sixth courtesy of a Miguel Andújar RBI double.

Norfolk starter Kyle Bradish tossed four shutout innings, allowing just one hit in his first outing of the season. RailRiders starter Matt Krook was solid in his second start, tossing 4.2 innings, allowing one run while striking out seven for his second straight appearance.

The Tides took the lead in the fifth on a Richie Martin triple to left. They doubled their lead on a wild pitch in the sixth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got their lone run in the bottom of the inning. After Estevan Floarial's third hit of the night and second double, Andújar ripped a double to left with two outs to cut the deficit in half to 2-1.

Norfolk's offense added an insurance run in the ninth and came away with the 3-1 win. Ryan Hartman (1-0) earned his first win in his first start. Matt Krook (1-1) was saddled with the loss. Nick Vespi (1) earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth. The RailRiders have dropped back-to-back games and are now 4-2 on the season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders look to bounce back at home tonight against the Norfolk Tides. After winning the first four games of the season in Syracuse, the RailRiders have lost back-to-back contests. In 2021, the RailRiders lost three or more games only twice, with their longest losing streak spanning nine games from August 28 to September 5 (vs Lehigh Valley and Buffalo).

HOME SPOILER - With last night's loss to Norfolk, the RailRiders four-game home opener winning streak was snapped. Prior to yesterday, the last time the RailRiders lost a home opener was April 7, 2016 when they were shut out 3-0 to the Rochester Red Wings. Placido Polanco went 3 for 4 with two triples for Rochester. All-time, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 1-6 against Norfolk in home openers.

HIGH TIDE - Norfolk enters today as one of the top offenses in the International League. The have scored the third most runs (40), have the fourth highest on base percentage (.351), are tied for fourth in walks drawn (33) and home runs (9) and are sixth in the league in OPS (.781). The Tides finished 2021 with the lowest batting average in the Triple-A East (.220), fewest runs scored (527), fewest hits (908), second fewest total bases (1,548)and second lowest on base percentage (.312). Norfolk finished with the fifth worst record in the league at 52-78.

STILL HITTN' - The RailRiders have tallied five or more hits in five of their six games this season. Although they have not hit a home run in back-to-back games, they still find themselves tied for fourth in the International League with nine home runs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has struck out 50 times as a team this season, which is the fewest in the International League and second fewest in all of Triple-A baseball (Salt Lake City). They are one of two teams (Syracuse) in the IL who have not played seven games, but just six one week into the year.

HAY DAY - Hayden Wesneski takes the ball tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Wesneski was solid in his first outing of the season, throwing five shutout innings while striking out four batters against Syracuse. The righty made just three appearances in Triple-A last season with SWB, two of which were starts. He tossed 11.0 innings with a 1.36 WHIP after starting 15 games in Double-A Somerset (4.01 ERA, 1.18 WHIP). Wesneski is a five-pitch pitcher, featuring a four-seam and two-seam fastball, as well as a splitter, curveball and slider. He enters the season as the number six Yankees prospect according to Baseball America.

CHRIS CHROSS - Chris Ellis will make his first start and appearance of the season tonight. He has never pitched for the Norfolk Tides. The 29 year-old spent time with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, making six starts spanning 25.1 IP. Ellis was initially drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014 out of Mississippi. Ellis has pitched in 97 career Triple-A games (54 starts) with three different teams (Gwinnett, Memphis and Durham). The right-hander holds a 6.09 ERA and 1.60 WHIP at this level. He was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in August of last season. Ellis was a part of a major trade in 2015 where the Atlanta Braves traded SS Andrelton Simmons and C Jose Briceno to the Angels for SS Erick Aybar, LHP Sean Newcomb, Ellis and cash on November 12.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial has reached base in all five games played in this season (8-19, 2 HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB)... Ender Inciarte has a hit in three straight games (4-14, 2 HR, 4 RBI)... Miguel Andújar also has a three-game hit streak (5-12, 2B, BB, RBI).. Ronald Guzmán has gone hitless in his last three games (0-7), but has reached base in all four games he has played in (1-10, 4 BB)...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were held to one run last night. It was the lowest run output for SWB this season. The last time they scored one run in a game was September 26, 2021 (5-1 L vs Syracuse)... Tonight is Waggin' Wednesday at PNC Field. It's the first of thirteen games where fans are allowed to bring dogs into the ballpark... It's slated to be 74 degrees at first pitch tonight, which would be the warmest game time temperature this season... The RailRiders have not attempted a stolen base in three of their last four games...

WHAT'S ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Tides throughout the week. Tomorrow night is the first Thirsty Thursday of the season. Thirsty Thursday, features $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open.

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (3-2) blanked the Blue Jays (3-2) on Tuesday night by a 4-0 final. Former RailRider Nestor Cortes tossed 4.1 scoreless innings. Aaron Hicks homered. The Yankees send Gerrit Cole to face Toronto's José Berríos tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (3-1) defeated the Erie SeaWolves (2-2) 2-1 during their home opener. Brandon Lockridge provided a walk-off double to bring home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. They face off once more at 6:35 PM tonight... The Hudson Valley Renegades (3-1) pounded out 12 hits and cruised to an 11-1 series-opening victory over the Rome Braves (2-2) on Tuesday. RHP Blane Abeyta takes the ball tonight for the 'Gades at 7:00 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (3-1) defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays (1-3) by a 3-1 final on Tuesday. Grant Richardson launched a two-run home run in the second. The two face off again tonight at 6:30 PM...

