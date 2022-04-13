Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Wednesday

ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Buffalo Bisons at Frontier Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday, April 15 with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.

This is the first postponement for the Red Wings in 2022.

