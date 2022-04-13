Redbirds Announce Broadcast Team, Schedule for 2022

April 13, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds are excited to announce the broadcast team and broadcast schedule for the 2022 season ahead of the team's first road game of the season tonight at 5:35 CT against the Charlotte Knights.

Fans can watch the Redbirds on MiLB.TV and listen at memphisredbirds.com on desktop, mobile and the First Pitch app for all 150 Redbirds games this season. Fans may enter promo code REDBIRDS at checkout for $10 off MiLB.TV subscriptions.

Jack Keffer enters his first season as Communications and Public Relations Manager and lead broadcaster for the Redbirds. Hailing from Philadelphia, Keffer worked as the Assistant Brand Manager for Sportsradio 94.1 WIP where he helped direct programming and digital content, created sales solutions and executed partnerships with flagship teams.

Prior to WIP, Keffer called games and handled media and community relations with the Frederick Keys and Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Alex Coil enters his first season as Communications and Public Relations Assistant and broadcaster for the Redbirds. The Valparaiso, Indiana native attended Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and spent the 2021 season with the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League.

In addition to his experience with Florence, Coil has been behind the mic with Pac-12 Network live streams of Arizona State athletics. With a deep writing background, Coil has bylines for Team USA, Pac-12 Network and Arizona PBS.

The Redbirds start this week on the road for a six-game set against the Charlotte Knights before returning home on Tuesday, April 19 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. Fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000 for more information or to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 13, 2022

Redbirds Announce Broadcast Team, Schedule for 2022 - Memphis Redbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.