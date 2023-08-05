Biggest Comeback of the Season Gives Growlers Game One Win over Traverse City

August 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In their biggest comeback victory of the year, the Growlers stole their first game of a four game set against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, winning 10-9.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- In a season series that has been marked by great pitching, Thursday's series opener against the Pit Spitters was all about the bats. After stranding the bases loaded in the first inning, the Growlers offense would poke through in the second. A double, walk and infield single would set up Korbin Griffin. Griffin walked for the second time in two innings while Anthony Stephan would drive home the second run on an RBI single.

- Traverse City answered back in a big way scoring three runs in both the second and third innings. Scoring six runs on six hits, one walk and a wild pitch the offense would be capped off by a two-run home run by Colin Summerhill, hitting the face of the scoreboard in left-center.

- With three runs traded in the fourth inning, the Growlers saw themselves in a deep six-run whole heading into the sixth frame. A Growlers offense, which has been superb this season against opposing relievers, continued that run in the final four frames scoring seven runs on eight hits (four doubles) and four Traverse City errors.

- The Growlers game-tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth came on just one lone hit. Jimmy Nati, who went 3-5 on the day, singled to deep short with the bases loaded but an error on Camden Traficante brought home the go-ahead run for K-Zoo.

- The Pit Spitters would threaten in the bottom of the ninth, having two runners in scoring position with just one out. Aaron Robertson would quickly a raucous Traverse City crowd, striking out the next two batters to end the game. Kalamazoo's win is their biggest comeback win this season and just their first comeback win of the year to where they scored first.

