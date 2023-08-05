Madison Wins Second Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes in Sight

Fond du Lac, WI - Madison snapped Fond du Lac's five-game winning streak against the Mallards Saturday night in convincing fashion. The Mallards defeated the Dock Spiders 8-4.

It did not take long for the Mallards to strike as Alex Harrell doubled home two in the first inning. Jackson Tucker added to the lead with his fourth home run and 25th RBI of the season. The Mallards offense exploded in the middle innings scoring the game's first eight runs.

Tyler Avery made his first start of the season with a strong performance throwing six innings. Avery totaled five strikeouts and only allowed one earned run.

The Dock Spiders scored four runs late, but the damage had already been done.

Madison's top performers included Davis Hamilton (3-for-3) with two runs scored, Cal Fisher (1-for-2) with two RBI, Tucker (3-for-4) with a home run and four runs scored.

Madison returns home to Warner Park on Sunday to begin the final week of the 2023 regular season. First pitch against Fond du Lac is set for 12:35 PM CT.

