First Annual STEM Expo August 5

August 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







With the help of Aux Sable and North Dakota Petroleum Foundation we're excited to bring something fun for everyone! The Aux Sable and North Dakota Petroleum Foundation STEM Expo is a hands-on and educational opportunity for kids of all ages to learn, interact and participate in science, technology, engineering and math activities and demonstrations.

The STEM Expo is FREE and will take place at Corbett Field on Saturday, August 5 from 10 AM - 1 PM!

This incredible opportunity will include:

- Hands-on STEM activity booths hosted by local businesses

- Giveaway items for the first 250 kids

- Enter to win a week-long, all-inclusive STEM Camp at Triangle YMCA.

- Drawing for day passes to the Magic City Discovery Center.

- Mascot appearances

- Concessions available

We'll also have some amazing booths and presentations from the following:

- Aux Sable

- Gateway to Science

- Hess Corporation

- Magic City Discovery Center

- Minot Air Force Base

- North Dakota Petroleum Foundation

- AND MORE!

A whole lot of FUN for the whole family, did we mention it's FREE?!

