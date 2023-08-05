Rockers Look for Third Straight Win against Chinooks

Green Bay Rockers exchange handshakes after a game

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to begin a four-game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. This game was moved from 6:35 to 1:05 to accommodate Green Bay Packers Family Night traffic at Lambeau Field.

The pregame concert performed by Warden will begin at 12:00 p.m. with there being $5 tickets offered for wearing Green and Gold and the bat dog will be making an appearance Saturday afternoon.

In two games Friday night at Kapco Park, it was the Rockers who took control in both contests against the Chinooks, winning the first game 4-2 and the second game 9-0.

In the first game, it was Christian Foutch (Arkansas) who had a great start on the hill after recording nine strikeouts in the first five innings Thursday, and then after the game was suspended, Henry Chabot (Chapman) picked up the action Friday in the sixth by recording 2.1 scoreless innings before Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) and Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) finished the game on the hill while not allowing a single earned run.

Zane Zielinski (Illinois-Chicago) and Cooper Kelly (Kansas) each recorded RBI hits to lead the Rockers to victory in game one, winning in 11 innings by two to take the first game of two Friday night in Mequon.

In the second game, Zielinski and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) each recorded two hits to lead the offense with seven of the nine Rockers at the plate recording an RBI in the wire-to-wire victory over the Chinooks.

Maddox Long (Harding) led the way on the hill with seven shutout innings pitched, while allowing just one hit and recording 10 strikeouts to earn the win and the sweep over Lakeshore Friday night.

As for Saturday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St) who enters with a 3.91 ERA through 14 appearances this summer with Green Bay.

So far through 14 appearances in 2023, the Rockers all-star in Stoddard has amassed 54 strikeouts while allowing just 19 walks and has a 3-4 record with two saves in 48.1 innings pitched in total this summer.

The Rockers and Chinooks will square off once again Sunday afternoon to complete the season series between the two teams following Saturday's matchup. First pitch in Ashwaubenon is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

