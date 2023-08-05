Rockford Rivets Triumph Over Kokomo Jackrabbits with Impressive 4-1 Win on Friday Night

August 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets showcased their determination and skill as they secured a compelling 4-1 victory over the Kokomo Jackrabbits on a thrilling Friday night. The win exemplified the Rivets' commitment to their playoff bid.

In a hard-fought battle, the Kokomo Jackrabbits managed to get on the scoreboard first, claiming a run in the 3rd inning. This was made possible by Camden Hayslip's double, which brought in James Greiss.

However, the Rivets quickly responded in the 4th inning, leveling the score with Conner Allen's single that brought home Nick Demarco.

The momentum continued to swing in the Rivets' favor in the 5th inning, as they surged ahead with an explosive offensive performance. Brendan Summerhill's impressive triple to the center fielder drove in two crucial runs, sparking excitement among the fans. Before the inning concluded, RJ Carver's putout allowed Summerhill to score another run, solidifying the Rivets' dominance.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.