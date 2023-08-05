Rockers Win Third Straight against Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers won their third straight game Saturday afternoon, defeating the Lakeshore Chinooks 3-2 at Capital Credit Union Park to start off the four-game homestand with a victory.

Led by a strong start from Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern St) on the mound, the Rockers leaned on two solo homers from Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) giving Green Bay their third consecutive win over the Chinooks after winning both games Friday night in Mequon.

Stoddard strong in the first with a 1-2-3 inning, and then followed it up with a scoreless second while recording his second strikeout in the process to keep Lakeshore off the board early.

Despite the Rockers not scoring in each of the first two innings, they responded in a big way with two solo shots from Harris and Jones, as the two homers propelled Green Bay to a 2-0 lead through three innings of play at Capital Credit Union Park.

In the fourth, the Chinooks cut the deficit in half on an RBI double from Matthew Deprey (Xavier), but Stoddard worked out of more trouble as he retired the last batter he faced to keep the Rockers up by one entering the fifth.

Green Bay tacked on a third run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout from AJ Anzai (Chapman), as his run scoring play extended the Rockers lead back to two heading into the sixth at 3-1.

Neither team scored in each of the sixth and seventh innings, with Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) throwing two scoreless innings to keep the Rockers ahead by two going into the eighth in Ashwaubenon.

Despite Lakeshore trimming to deficit to one on an RBI single from Jimmy Juergensen (Concordia University-Wisconsin), Jason Jennerjohn (Upper Iowa) held the Chinooks to just one run in the eighth on the hill, taking the contest into the ninth with the Rockers still maintaining a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, Connor Nolen (Carroll University) threw a 1-2-3 frame to seal the deal for Green Bay, handing them their 37th win overall on the season and their 16th of the second half.

The Rockers will take on the Chinooks for the final time in the regular season Sunday afternoon, with first pitch from Capital Credit Union Park set for 1:05 p.m.

The pregame concert performed by Fire on High Unplugged will begin at 12:00 p.m. with there also being a Rockers Jersey Lunch Bag giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance.

