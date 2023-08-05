Rockford Rivets Stadium Sold Out for Highly Anticipated Rockford Peaches Night

Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce that Rivets Stadium is officially sold out for the highly anticipated game scheduled for Saturday, August 10th, also known as Rockford Peaches Night. The overwhelming response from fans led to the sale of over 3,000 tickets, showcasing the community's excitement for this special event.

The Rockford Rivets are deeply grateful for the incredible support shown by the community, resulting in a sold-out stadium for this historic occasion. Rockford Peaches Night pays tribute to the renowned All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team that has left an indelible mark on the city's sporting history.

Fans who secured their tickets for the sold-out game will be in for an unforgettable experience as they witness the Rivets in action while celebrating the legacy of the Rockford Peaches.

"While tickets for the Rockford Peaches Night are no longer available, we are excited to announce that there are still opportunities to catch the Rivets in action," said Steve Malliet, GM of the Rivets. "We invite fans to secure their tickets for our remaining home games, including our final home game with a special fireworks show."

As the season continues, the Rockford Rivets encourage fans to secure their tickets in advance for upcoming home games, ensuring they don't miss out on the exciting baseball action and the chance to support their local team.

