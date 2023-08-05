Dock Spiders Flocked by Mallards 8-4

August 5, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Amar Tsengeg in action(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders late inning comeback fell short of the mark as the Mallards took an 8-4 victory on Saturday night. The Mallards struck early on as they scored two runs in the top of the first and the top of the third innings which gave them an early 4-0 lead. Dock Spiders starter JT Hockers (Concordia-Wisconsin) struggled in his second start of the season as he surrendered seven runs on seven hits and tallied one strikeout. The Dock Spiders offense sputtered until the bottom of the sixth, as Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) lined an RBI single to second base, which scored Brady Zackrison (Marian) and made the score 8-1 Mallards. The Dock Spiders tallied three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by an RBI single from Brady Zackrison that scored Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical). At the start of the ninth inning, the Dock Spiders called upon Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) to shut down the Mallards. Tsengeg loaded the bases but was able to work out of the jam and kept the score at 8-4. The Dock Spiders bats were silent in the bottom of the ninth as the Mallards took the win.

Mallards' starter Tyler Avery (Southern Nevada) earned the win, his first of the season. Dock Spiders starter JT Hockers was tagged with his second loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-37 on the season, 15-15 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back in action tomorrow afternoon as they travel to Warner Park for another matchup with the Mallards. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Tuesday night as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks. It's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull. Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for 2$. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.