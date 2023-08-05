Express Extend Winning Streak in High Scoring Game

Duluth, MN - In a high-scoring matchup in Duluth, the Eau Claire Express outlasted the Huskies, winning 15-13.

It was a productive day at the plate for the Trains, as every member of the starting lineup recorded a hit on the day. Reed Latimer (UAB) and DJ Massey (Central Arizona) each contributed in a big way, as both batters tallied 3 hits on the day. Latimer went 3-5 with a Triple and 3 runs. Massey went 3-6 with 2 RBI.

Pitching proved to be a struggle for the visiting Express, as Tyler Schmitt (UW-La Crosse), Tayler Montiel (Tulane), and Daniel Reischl (UW-La Crosse) combined to open. up the game. The trio combined to give up all of the runs on the night before new closing pitcher Coby Moe (WKU) came in and finished the game. Moe looked sharp on the day, throwing for 1 2/3 innings and giving up zero runs with 2 strikeouts.

With the win in Duluth, Eau Claire has now gone undefeated against the Huskies for the year. They will look to keep their 8-game winning streak active in Saturday night's matchup against the Willmar Stingers.

The game will be held at Carson Park and First Pitch will come at 6:35 pm CT. The theme for the night will be 80s Night, and we will be having fireworks post-game. Be sure to stop out to the park for a fun-filled Saturday Night!

