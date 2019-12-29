Berschbach's Hat Trick Powers Walleye Past Cyclones

TOLEDO, Ohio - Shane Berschbach recorded his first professional hat trick in a matchup of the Central Division's top two teams, as the Toledo Walleye defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 6-3 on Sunday before a capacity crowd of 8,014 at the Huntington Center.

Berschbach was among five Walleye (17-9-3-0) skaters to show multiple points, adding an assist as part of his first-star performance. Josh Winquist added a power play goal and two assists, while Mike Moffat notched a goal and an assist. Charle-Edouard D'Astous picked up the secondary assist on all three of Toledo's second-period goals, while Brandon Anselmini dished out a pair of helpers. Meanwhile, Billy Christopoulos stopped 35-of-38 shots, including all 15 he faced during the third period, to improve to 8-1-2 in 11 career ECHL appearances.

Cincinnati (19-7-4-0) needed all of 54 seconds to open the scoring. Tobie Bisson sent a diagonal stretch pass through the neutral zone to John Edwardh, who gained the Toledo line on the left wing and skated down to the lower part of the left circle before roofing a shot over the right shoulder of Christopoulos.

The Walleye came close to pulling even nearly seven minutes into the first frame. Steven Oleksy ripped a slapshot from the right point that deflected off the stick of Justin Buzzeo in the slot and hit the right post.

Edwardh's second goal of the night doubled the Cyclones' lead later in the opening period. Frank Hora's shot from the right point ricocheted off the stick of T.J. Hensick and straight to Edwardh at the right circle for a wrist shot inside the left post at the 10:16 mark.

Shortly after the Walleye killed off a Josh Kestner hooking minor, Berschbach cut the deficit to 2-1 at 17:22. Although Moffat lost control of the puck as he drove toward the net, Berschbach gained possession in front before spinning around and lifting his second effort over the left pad of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Walleye then capitalized on their first power play chance to restore parity 6:54 into the middle stanza. Just eight seconds into the man advantage, Berschbach's pass from the right point was redirected in the high slot by Winquist past Luukkonen's blocker for his sixth goal of the season.

Toledo snatched a 3-2 lead moments later courtesy of Berschbach's second goal of the contest. With both teams skating four aside, Anselmini's wrist shot from the top of the right circle hit traffic in the slot, but the puck rolled to Berschbach at the lower part of the left circle for a shot into an open net at the 11:08 mark.

Berschbach used a sensational finish to complete his hat trick at 18:20 of the same period. Winquist backhanded a pass from the point to a charging Berschbach, who got behind the Cincinnati defense before putting his stick between his legs and sliding the puck past the left pad of Luukkonen. The Cyclones sliced Toledo's lead to 4-3 sixteen seconds later in a physical, penalty-riddled frame.

Despite being outshot by a 15-5 margin during the final frame, the Walleye padded their lead with a couple insurance goals. Anselmini held in a Cincinnati clearing attempt at the right point, and lifted a high wrist shot that deflected off the stick of Branden Troock and in to make it 5-3 with 16:17 left in regulation.

Moffat potted Toledo's sixth and final goal with 5:04 to play. On an eventual 2-on-1, Kestner gained the zone on the right wing and had plenty of time to set up Moffat, who fired a sharp wrister from the high slot into the top right corner.

Toledo finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while Cincinnati failed to score on five opportunities. Luukkonen turned away 21-of-27 shots in a losing effort.

What's Next:

The Walleye will take to the road on Tuesday for a New Year's Eve clash against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop from the Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

Three Stars:

1. Toledo - Shane Berschbach (hat trick, assist)

2. Toledo - Josh Winquist (power play goal, two assists)

3. Toledo - Mike Moffat (goal assist)

