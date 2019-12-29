Gladiators Slip by Swamp Rabbits

Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Adam Larkin against the Atlanta Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators struck first just under four minutes into the game and never looked back. Two third-period goals pulled the Glads ahead for good as they defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Infinite Energy Arena.

Eric Neiley scored on a rebound opportunity in front of Jeremy Helvig's net to give Atlanta a two-goal cushion seven minutes into the third period after Scott Conway and Samuel Asselin ferried the puck at the side of the net and created chaos.

Atlanta captain Derek Nesbitt put the game away. A massive body check thrown by Mike Monfredo prior to the goal set off some fireworks after the game between the two clubs.

Greenville found a way to delve into the 2-0 Atlanta lead in the second period. The line of Mason Baptista, Beau McCue and Jimmy Soper grinded it out all day, and it was Soper who was the recipient of the work.

The line forced back-to-back offensive zone faceoffs, and Baptista's slingshot from the wing bounced off of goaltender Chris Nell's pads and right to Soper, who bashed home the rebound for his first as a Swamp Rabbit, and first in the ECHL.

Peterson started the scoring after a Greenville giveaway in front of the net. Helvig had made two back-to-back stops, but the giveaway was too close, and Atlanta grabbed the lead.

It took until the second period for the Gladiators to extend their lead. A slap shot from Joel Messner bounced off of Helvig's pad, stayed on the ice, and as Helvig looked to see where the puck may have gone, Asselin jumped on the opportunity and put in the rebound.

Helvig made 26 saves in the losing effort. Nell stopped 23 of 24 for Atlanta.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude the decade with a 6:05 start in Cincinnati against the Cyclones. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.

