Royals Thwart Rested Beast, 3-2

Brampton, ON - Defenseman Jeremy Beaudry earned his first career multi-goal game with two power-play markers and the Reading Royals skated to a 3-2 win at the Brampton Beast Sunday at the CAA Centre. Kirill Ustimenko blocked 34 shots, including 13 in the third frame. The Royals completed a three-game, 1500-mile road trip with a 2-1-0-0 record. Brampton played Friday, but was off Saturday.

The win moves the Royals to 17-10-4-0, good for 38 points and two back of first-place Newfoundland. Reading is one point ahead of Brampton for second place in the North Division.

The Beast pulled within one with their second goal (Chris Clapperton) with 1:21 left, but Reading was given a man up for the final minute of the game (2-for-8 on PP) and wasted time to skate to victory.

The Royals scored twice in the first period and led by one after 20 minutes. Matthew Gaudreau (1g, 3 pts.) received a pass from Corey Mackin, faked and scored left post to open the scoring at 3:05. Reading re-established a one-goal advantage on a man-up goal from Beaudry at the slot with 5:10 to go in the first.

The Beast took six minors in the second period and the Royals made Brampton pay with an extended 5-on-3 chance. On Reading's sixth power play, Beaudry hammered a puck from the high slot over the shoulder over Alex Dubeau (Loss, 28 svs.). The next Royals home game is Tues., Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Maine and the Royals will give away a 2019 Jeep Compass Limited to one lucky fan, courtesy of Savage Auto Group, if a Royals player registers a hat trick. Reading is also home Jan. 3-4 vs. Worcester.

Beaudry's offensive prowess

Jeremy Beaudry has scored three times in the last three games after finding twine twice Sunday on the man up. He was held without a goal for the first 18 games, but scored his first Royals goal Friday at Maine. He has scored in three ways; a one-timer, a tuck home and a wrist shot. Sunday, he used the slap shot and the tuck for his two goals.

Beaudry won the ECHL Community Service Award in 2017-18 while with Wichita.

Ustimenko save of the year? Watch here

Kirill Ustimenko made 34 saves and his best came with 90 seconds to go in the first, denying Cameron Bakker at the left doorstep with a sprawling punching save, pancaking it to the near corner. Ustimenko blocked all seven faced in the second.

The rookie netminder from Gomel, Belarus earned his tenth pro win and is 10-3-4-0 on the season. Combined with his effort Saturday, Ustimenko denied 38 of 40 shots.

