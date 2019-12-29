Beast Drop Penalty-Filled Affair on Sunday

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Vallorani and Chris Clapperton scored goals for Brampton but the Reading Royals ended the day with a 3-2 win at the CAA Centre.

The Brampton Beast returned home from Fort Wayne to the friendly confines of the CAA Centre. Sunday afternoon saw the team take on their rivals from the North Division, the Reading Royals.

The Royals struck first on the night with a goal by Matthew Gaudreau. He snuck past the Beast defense and went on a breakaway before sliding the puck past Alex Dubeau. Reading took a 1-0 lead at 3:05.

The Beast fired back in the frame with a goal from David Vallorani. The forward utilized the open space on the man advantage and was able to beat Kirill Ustimenko to tie the game at the 9:00 minute mark.

Reading would once again take the led, this time off the stick of Jeremy Beaudry on the power play. The forward followed up the shot and was able to knock home the rebound to take a 2-1 lead at 14:50.

Brampton found themselves down 2-1 after 20 minutes of play despite outshooting the Royals 15-9.

The second period saw the Beast find their way into penalty trouble and the Royals converted on the man advantage once again.

Beaudry had some open ice and fired the puck over the shoulder of Dubeau for a 3-1 Royals lead at 18:45.

Brampton was down 3-1 after 40 minutes of play and would trail 28-22 in shots after two periods of play.

The third period would see a furious push from the Beast that would result in a goal from Chris Clapperton. The forward found some space and beat Ustimenko late in the third for the gal to make it 3-2.

Brampton fell into penalty trouble late and the call on Brenden Miller negated a chance at a tying goal with less than a minute remaining in the frame.

The Beast would drop a close contest against Reading by a score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. Dubeau would finish with 28 saves and the loss. Ustimenko would get the win and would make 34 saves.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Gaudreau (REA) 1) Ustimenko (REA) The Beast would finish the contest one-for-seven on the man advantage. Reading ended the day by going two-for-eight. Brampton will be back in action on Monday, December 30th when they host the Adirondack Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM.

