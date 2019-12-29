Cyclones Drop Final Road Game of 2019

Toledo, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (19-8-4-0) fell to the Toledo Walleye, 6-3, on Sunday night. Forward John Edwardh scored a pair of goals for the Cyclones, while defenseman Justin Baudry recorded a lone tally for the Cyclones.

Cincinnati wasted little time finding the back of the net, as just 54 seconds in Edwardh rifled a shot in from the right circle to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Edwardh was not done, and struck once more midway through the frame when he took a deflected puck in the right circle and snapped home his second of the period to put the 'Clones on top, 2-0.

The Walleye responded with less than three to play in the first when forward Shane Berschbach potted his first of the game to cut the Cyclones lead to 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, Toledo turned up the offensive pressure and stormed back with three in a row from forward Josh Winquist on the power play, and the second and third goals of the game from Berschbach to take a 4-2 lead, 18:20 into the second.

The Cyclones stole back some of the momentum 16 seconds later when defenseman Matt Spencer sent a pass across to Baudry who found the back of the net to trim Cincinnati's deficit to 4-3 after two periods.

Toledo resumed their forward motion in the third, and received two more markers from forward Brendan Trook and defenseman Mike Moffat to seal the Walleye's 6-3 win. The Cyclones outshot Toledo, 38-27 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steering aside 21 in the win.

Cincinnati returns home on Tuesday night to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in their annual New Year's Eve game. Face-off is scheduled for 6:05pm ET.

