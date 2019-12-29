DeSalvo Signs PTO with Cleveland Monsters

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Sunday that forward Dan DeSalvo has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old attacker has been the most productive scorer on the Stingrays so far during the 2019-20 season, recording 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists while playing in all of the team's 29 games.

DeSalvo's 32 points are 12th-best in the ECHL, while his assist total is 14th. A week ago, the Rolling Meadows, Ill. native had four goals in two games, recording a hat trick at home on Friday, Dec. 20 before scoring a game-winning goal the following night in Jacksonville with just 1:04 remaining.

The fifth-year pro returns to Cleveland where he spent the 2018-19 season on an AHL deal. DeSalvo appeared in 50 games with the Monsters a year ago, scoring 16 points on five goals and 11 assists. He then saw action in eight playoff contests and added five points (two goals, three assists).

In 177 career AHL games, DeSalvo has posted 86 points on 33 goals and 54 assists.

Before turning pro, DeSalvo suited up for 153 NCAA games with Bowling Green State University from 2011-15, scoring 102 points on 29 goals and 73 assists.

