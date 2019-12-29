Liam Pecararo Called up by Springfield Thunderbirds

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has been called up by the Springfield Thunderbirds. It is his second call to the American Hockey League this season.

Pecararo, 23, departs the Swamp Rabbits ranked second in the ECHL in goals (18), and tied for fifth in league scoring (33). Entering Sunday's action, the Massachusetts native was tied for the most shorthanded goals, the second-most shorthanded points (4) and tops in rookie goal scoring.

Pecararo was in the midst of a five-game point streak, which included four multi-point efforts (4 goals, 6 assists).

Pecararo's senior season at Northeastern University primed him for a sterling pro career. With the Huskies, he helped the team capture the Beanpot championship, won a Hockey East title, and sent the club to the NCAA Tournament.

As a member of the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL, under the direction of legendary head coach P.K. O'Handley, Pecararo was part of several deep playoff runs, including a trip to the Clark Cup Final.

