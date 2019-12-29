ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 29, 2019:

Atlanta:

Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Brampton:

Add Rob Mann, D activated from reserve

Delete Lindsay Sparks, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Gage Torrel, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Delete Liam Pecararo, F recalled by Springfield

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba [12/28]

Newfoundland:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Maksim Zhukov, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve [12/28]

Delete Michael Kapla, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [12/28]

South Carolina:

Delete Dan DeSalvo, F loaned to Cleveland

Toledo:

Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F loaned to Cleveland

Wheeling:

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve

Delete Renars Krastenbergs, F placed on reserve

