ECHL Transactions - December 29
December 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 29, 2019:
Atlanta:
Add Ben Halford, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Brampton:
Add Rob Mann, D activated from reserve
Delete Lindsay Sparks, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Gage Torrel, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Jermaine Loewen, F recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Delete Liam Pecararo, F recalled by Springfield
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Bobby Lynch, F recalled by Manitoba [12/28]
Newfoundland:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Maksim Zhukov, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Add Reid Jackman, F activated from reserve [12/28]
Delete Michael Kapla, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [12/28]
South Carolina:
Delete Dan DeSalvo, F loaned to Cleveland
Toledo:
Add Branden Troock, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F loaned to Cleveland
Wheeling:
Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve
Delete Renars Krastenbergs, F placed on reserve
