ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Sunday that Fort Wayne's Kyle Haas has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of actions in ECHL Game #385, Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, on Dec. 28.

Haas is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 6:09 of the second period.

Haas will miss Fort Wayne's game vs. Kalamazoo today (Dec. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.