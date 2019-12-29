Late Goal Hands Indy Third Straight Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - In the third game in three days, the Indy Fuel (14-16-0-0) hosted the Wheeling Nailers (14-12-4-0) during Nickelodeon Day. Opening the scoring in the first period, Indy held on to a 2-1 lead until the dying seconds of the game when Wheeling tied the game and proceeded to earn the 3-2 win in overtime.

Indy controlled play throughout the first half of the opening period, outshooting the Nailers 10-7. The Fuel took the 1-0 lead with six minutes left in the period when Dylan McLaughlin fired a wrist shot from the blueline beating Emil Larmi (35 SVS) under the arm.

With an early 4-on-4 chance and a short power play that followed, Indy was unable to beat Larmi with two shots on the man advantage. Wheeling tied the game late in the third, scoring on the man advantage after a Josh McArdle slashing penalty. A shot from the point deflected by Yushiroh Hirano beat Fuel goaltender Charles Williams (37 SVS) over the shoulder, sending the teams into the locker room tied 1-1.

Indy took the early lead when an odd-man rush saw Bobby MacIntyre feed Spencer Watson with a cross-ice pass and Watson beat Larmi with a wrist shot. It took until the final seconds of the game for Wheeling to score the tying goal when a shot from the point by Brandon Hawkins beat Williams over the shoulder forcing overtime.

The overtime started with Indy taking control of the offensive zone pressure, forcing a 2-on-0 with Mat Thompson and Dylan McLaughlin but were promptly shut down by Larmi. Off of Indy's chance, Wheeling turned the play into an odd-man rush of their own and Christopher Brown beat Charles Williams with a one-timer.

