Bench REACTIONS as Marco Reus Takes on the Cali Clásico!: Exclusive SJ vs. LA Galaxy CAM
July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you inside the California Clásico as San Jose battle LA Galaxy for West Coast bragging rights. . Cameras stayed locked on the benches to capture raw, unfiltered reactions from head coaches Bruce Arena and Greg Vanney as their unbeaten squads battled it out.
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2025
- Keys to the Match: Home Time - New York City FC
- D.C. United Loans Homegrown Midfielder Gavin Turner to Chattanooga FC of MLS Next Pro - D.C. United
- Weekend Full of Watch Parties with San Diego FC - San Diego FC
- Academy Update: U-15s Crowned 2025 MicFootball Punta Cana Champions - Inter Miami CF
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to 4thFEST and Our Matchup with Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Portland Timbers Launch Expansion of Performance Center with 13-Acre Purchase in Beaverton - Portland Timbers
- Australia Defeats Turkey to Win 2025 NYC Consulate Cup - New York City FC
- Toronto FC and Italian Winger Lorenzo Insigne Agree on Mutual Contract Termination - Toronto FC
- New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - New England Revolution
- Audi Field to Host the Fifth Annual "Truth and Service Classic" Football Game Between Howard and Hampton University - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Agree to Mutual Termination with Winger Federico Bernardeschi - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Weekly
- LA Galaxy Fight Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face San Jose Earthquakes for the 104th Edition of the California Clásico at Stanford Stadium on Saturday June 28
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Colorado Rapids on Wednesday Night
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday June 25