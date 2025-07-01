Bench REACTIONS as Marco Reus Takes on the Cali Clásico!: Exclusive SJ vs. LA Galaxy CAM

July 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy YouTube Video







Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you inside the California Clásico as San Jose battle LA Galaxy for West Coast bragging rights. . Cameras stayed locked on the benches to capture raw, unfiltered reactions from head coaches Bruce Arena and Greg Vanney as their unbeaten squads battled it out.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.