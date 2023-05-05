Bears Add Three from South Carolina

May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Michael Kim and Benton Maass have been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Washington Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Clay Stevenson from South Carolina to Hershey.

Kim, 27, skated in two games with Hershey this season, striking for a pair of assists. He spent the majority of the season with South Carolina, leading all defenders in scoring with 40 points (9g, 31a) in 53 games. He also had one assist in six games during the Stingrays' first-round playoff loss to Florida.

Maass, 24, had one assist in two games with the Chocolate and White this year. In 55 games with South Carolina, he registered 11 points (4g, 7a), and also appeared in five Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Stevenson, 24, went 3-0-0 for the Bears this season in his first AHL action, owning a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. The rookie netminder played in 36 games with South Carolina, finishing with a 19-12-4 record, a 2.70 goals-against average, and .922 save percentage with two shutouts. He earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for Nov. 29-Dec. 4. He was 2-3 in the playoffs for South Carolina over five games with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues when the Chocolate and White will face the winner of the Providence vs. Hartford series in the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.