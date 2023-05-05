Comets' Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Marlies in Game Four

Utica, NY. - The building was filled with anticipation on Friday night in Utica as the Comets battled the Toronto Marlies in game four of the best-of-five series in front of jammed packed crowd which was roaring from the puck drop. Thousands in attendance were aware that if the Comets fall short, the season ends and the hopes of a Calder Cup are dashed. If the Comets came away with a victory, they extend the series to a deciding game five in Toronto on Sunday afternoon. Despite scoring the first goal of the contest, the Marlies stormed back with three goals in the second period for the eventual 4-1 victory. With the loss, the Comets season ended losing the best of five game series three games to one.

The home team got the scoring started in the first period after Xavier Parent found a puck directly in front of Marlies netminder, Erik Kallgren and twisted a backhand shot between the legs of the goalie and into the cage at 10:15. It was Parent's third goal of the playoffs and it was assisted by Jeremy Groleau and Jayce Hawryluk giving the Comets a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal of the first period.

In the middle frame, the Marlies tied the contest after a shot by Carl Dahlstrom deflected behind Nico Daws at 5:04. The goal tied the contest at 1-1. Toronto followed up with another goal and their first lead of the game after Mateo Pietroniro skated down the middle of the Comets' zone and wristed a shot that beat Daws high to the blocker side at 10:31 giving the Marlies a 2-1 advantage. Less than a minute later, it was Toronto captain, Logan Shaw, who streaking down the right-wing side, fired a shot under the crossbar and into the Comets cage at 11:10 putting the Marlies up, 3-1. The second period ended with the Comets down two goals.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets were unable to close the gap and the Marlies added an empty goal to solidify the victory as the Comets season ended. The crowd stayed behind to salute the team as they skated off the ice for the culmination of their tenth anniversary season.

