Wolf Pack's Clendening Suspended Three Games
May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Adam Clendeninghas been suspended for a total of three (3) games as a consequence of an interference incident in a game vs. Providence on May 3.
Clendening received a two-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 28 (supplementary discipline), as well as an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.6 for accumulating his second game misconduct in the "physical fouls" category this season.
Clendening will miss Hartford's next three games, beginning with Game 4 of the Atlantic Division semifinals vs. Providence tonight (May 5). If Hartford's season ends before the suspension can be completed, the remaining game will carry over to the next time Clendening is on an active AHL roster.
