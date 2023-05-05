Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Four of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Marlies continue on the road in Utica for Game Four of the North Division Semifinals. Toronto currently leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Game three between the divisional rivals was closely contested. The Marlies took early control of the game, but the Comets battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie it at two after 40 minutes. However, the Marlies continued to press and added three goals in the third period to win the game 5-2. Toronto went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 0-1 on the power-play, and had a 28-26 edge in shots in all situations.

"Really happy with how the team played," said Head Coach Greg Moore. "It was nice to start the game with a lead. It was a much better process than Game 2."

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Ryan Chyzowski who had two goals in Game Three, and Nick Abruzzese who has assists (4) in three consecutive games. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads his team with six points (2G, 4A) in the playoffs.

Toronto can take the series on Friday with a win and advance to the North Division finals.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

