The Distillery to Livestream Both Amerks and Knighthawks Playoff Games Saturday

(Rochester, NY) -The Distillery, a longtime partner of the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks, will be livestreaming both teams' playoff games at the restaurant's Mt. Hope location on Saturday, May 6.

Saturday's winner-take-all doubleheader features a decisive Game 5 between the Amerks and Syracuse Crunch in the AHL North Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Upstate Medical University Arena while the Knighthawks make their franchise postseason debut in the single-elimination NLL Quarterfinals against the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center. Both contests begin at 7 p.m.

The Distillery, located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue, will offer food and drink specials.

Fans can stay current with the latest playoff information for both the Amerks and Knighthawks by visiting www.amerks.com/playoffs and www.rochesterknighthawks.com/playoffs. .

