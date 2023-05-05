Wolf Pack to Face Hershey Bears in Atlantic Division Finals

May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears will face off in the Atlantic Division Finals in Round Three of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Division Finals series will be a best-of-five matchup and will follow a 'two-two-one' home ice format.

The Bears, who finished second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season with a 44-19-5-4 record, will hold home-ice advantage during the series. The Bears beat the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, while the Wolf Pack defeated the Providence Bruins 3-1.

The series will kick off at the Giant Center on Thursday night, May 11th, with the puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. The series will shift to the XL Center in downtown Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 17th, at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, the Wolf Pack would host Game Four at the XL Center on Friday, May 19th.

The full Atlantic Division Finals series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, May 11th, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, May 13th, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 17th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 4*: Friday, May 19th, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:00 p.m.)

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 23rd, @ Hershey (Giant Center, 7:00 p.m.)

*If nec.

Single-game tickets for the Atlantic Division Finals go on sale Monday, May 8th, at 12:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.