Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals vs. Hartford

May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Atlantic Division Finals playoff series versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. Hershey, the No. 2-seeded club in the Atlantic Division, will square off with No. 5-seeded Hartford in a best-of-five series.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 11 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, May 13 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 17 at Hartford, XL Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 4 - Friday, May 19 at Hartford, XL Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 - Tuesday, May 23 vs. Hartford, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health. Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.