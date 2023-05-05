P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack
May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins season came to a close with a 4-0 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game Four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday night at the XL Center.
How It Happened
From the right corner, Ryan Carpenter sent a pass to Turner Elson above the blue paint, who jabbed at the puck twice before it trickled through the goaltender's pads and across the goal line, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead 3:40 into the game.
Jake Leschyshyn crashed the net for a rebound and sent a shot that ramped up off the defenders stick and into the air, coming down across the goal line, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 2-0 with 15:11 remaining in the second period.
A rebound off of Jonny Brodzinski's shot from the left circle kicked out to Carpenter in the right circle, who put it into the back of the net, giving Hartford a 3-0 lead with 4:37 left in the second period.
With 7:42 remaining in the third period, Leschyshyn scored an empty-net goal, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 4-0.
Stats
Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 31 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2023
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals vs. Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack to Face Hershey Bears in Atlantic Division Finals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Marlies in Game Four - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Game Day - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Add Three from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- MopsInc. and Belleville Sens Renew Partnership for 2023-24 Season - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack's Clendening Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Aim for Rebound in Game Four vs. Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Four of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- The Distillery to Livestream Both Amerks and Knighthawks Playoff Games Saturday - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Game Two of Atlantic Division Semifinals
- P-Bruins Drop Game One of Atlantic Division Semifinals to Wolf Pack
- AHL Announces Schedule for Bruins Second Round Playoff Series vs. Hartford Wolf Pack