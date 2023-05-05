MopsInc. and Belleville Sens Renew Partnership for 2023-24 Season

May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and MopsInc. are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership for the 2023-24 season.

MopsInc. has signed on again to advertise with the hockey club for the upcoming campaign, after a successful partnership in 2022-23.

"We have been so happy with our decision to advertise with the B-Sens," said MopsInc. Co-Owner Stephanie Rayton. "It aligns with our community mindset and the excitement our team has had, seeing our brand represented makes it all worth it. We have a range of marketing strategies, but this has had the most reach we have experienced. We hear from clients and friends when they are at a game who are just as excited as we are! The service we have received working with the B-Sens team has been incredible and we want this to be a lasting partnership."

"Our team uses Mops Inc as a cleaning service, and we have been thrilled with the results from the attention to detail, overall cleanness and friendly interactions with their staff," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "We continue to look forward to this partnership over the coming season."

While the 2023-24 season won't begin until October, Season Seat Memberships, Flex Packs, Business Elite Packages and more are all being sold through the summer. You can visit the Belleville Senators website for more information.

