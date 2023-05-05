Toronto Marlies Advance to North Division Finals
May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies advance for the ninth time in franchise history to the North Division Finals following tonight's 4-1 win over the Utica Comets to close out the North Division Semifinals. The Marlies opponent and road schedule will be determined tomorrow at the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals featuring the Rochester Americans and the Syracuse Crunch.
Single game tickets will go on sale for all home games on Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.ca. The North Division Finals will follow a five-game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series.
NORTH DIVISION FINALS
GAME DATE TIME
Game 1 Thursday, May 11 7:00 p.m. EST
Game 2 Saturday, May 13 4:00 p.m. EST
Game 3 TBD
*Game 4 TBD
*Game 5 Sunday, May 21 4:00 p.m. EST
*If necessary
All Marlies playoff games will be available to watch live on AHLTV. Ontario residents can also stream all home games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2023-24 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Advance to North Division Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Advance to Atlantic Division Finals as Garand Blanks Bruins in 4-0 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Announce Schedule for Atlantic Division Finals vs. Hartford - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack to Face Hershey Bears in Atlantic Division Finals - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets' Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Marlies in Game Four - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins' Season Ends with Game Four Loss to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Game Day - CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Add Three from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- MopsInc. and Belleville Sens Renew Partnership for 2023-24 Season - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack's Clendening Suspended Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Aim for Rebound in Game Four vs. Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Four of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- The Distillery to Livestream Both Amerks and Knighthawks Playoff Games Saturday - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Advance to North Division Finals
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Four of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Three of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Game Two of Second Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Game 1 of Second Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs