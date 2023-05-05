Toronto Marlies Advance to North Division Finals

May 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies advance for the ninth time in franchise history to the North Division Finals following tonight's 4-1 win over the Utica Comets to close out the North Division Semifinals. The Marlies opponent and road schedule will be determined tomorrow at the conclusion of the North Division Semifinals featuring the Rochester Americans and the Syracuse Crunch.

Single game tickets will go on sale for all home games on Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.ca. The North Division Finals will follow a five-game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series.

NORTH DIVISION FINALS

GAME DATE TIME

Game 1 Thursday, May 11 7:00 p.m. EST

Game 2 Saturday, May 13 4:00 p.m. EST

Game 3 TBD

*Game 4 TBD

*Game 5 Sunday, May 21 4:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

All Marlies playoff games will be available to watch live on AHLTV. Ontario residents can also stream all home games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2023-24 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

