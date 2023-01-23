Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears have won six of their last seven games, winning three in a four-game home set last week. The Solar Bears host the Savannah Ghost Pirates Thursday night and the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, January 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 27 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 vs. Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 18-17-4-1 (.513)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-3-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 10th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 32 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson, Tyler Bird - 13 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan - 22 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 93 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Hunter Fejes, Luke McInnis - +8

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, January 18 vs. Atlanta: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears won their fourth consecutive game Wednesday night and first of the season over the Atlanta Gladiators by a 3-2 score. Hunter Fejes tallied two assists and Jack LaFontaine made 31 saves in the victory.

Thursday, January 19 vs. Greenville: 5-3 W

The Solar Bears extended their winning streak to a season-long, five games with a 5-3 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Hunter Fejes once again led the way for the Solar Bears with one goal and two assists. Tyler Bird and Tyson Feist each scored two points and Jack LaFontaine made 27 saves in the victory.

Saturday, January 21 vs. Greenville: 3-6 L

The Swamp Rabbits halted the Solar Bears winning streak on Saturday with a 6-3 decision in Orlando. Tristin Langan, Shawn Szydlowski and Hunter Fejes each had multi-point efforts for the Solar Bears.

Sunday, January 22 vs. Florida: 2-1 W

Goaltender Jimmy Poreda recorded 48 saves, earning first star honors in a 2-1 win over Florida on Sunday. Tyler Bird scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Brayden Guy also scored for the Solar Bears, earning his eighth goal of the season.

BITES:

Forward Hunter Fejes had a big weekend for the Solar Bears, scoring two goals and five assists.

The Solar Bears have won five straight games from Jan. 11 - Jan.22, their longest streak of the 2022-23 season.

Tristin Langan has scored 11 points in his last 10 games (4g-7a)

Ross Olsson has the second-most major penalties in the ECHL (7).

The Solar Bears are 14-6-1-1 when they score the first goal of the game.

Jimmy Poreda made 48 saves in Sunday's victory vs. FLA tying the single-season high for a Solar Bears goaltender (Barone - 48, 11/18 at SAV

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 14 GP, 3-10-1, .893%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 28 GP, 14-12-4, .917%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 48 GP, 9g-13a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 26 GP, 11-12-1, .877%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 26 GP, 0g-6a

