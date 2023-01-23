Komets Tops in Attendance

Fort Wayne, IN - With 10,189 attending Saturday's home game versus Indy, the Komets have reclaimed the top spot in average attendance per game. The team has now played in front of crowds of over 8,000 six times this season. Since the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum expanded in 2002, the Komets have played 42 games to home crowds of over 10,000.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 1/20 at Kalamazoo FW 1 - KAL 3 L

Sat. 1/21 vs Indy FW 2 - IND 4 L

About last week - The Kalamazoo Wings hosted the Komets for the first time on Friday. After the Wings ended the first period with a 1-0, the Komets tied the game with a power play goal from Drake Rymsha at 6:49 of the second period. Late in the second, Kalamazoo's Ole Julian Bjørgvik Holm was called for kneeing Anthony Petruzzelli, resulting in a 5:00 major penalty. The Komets could not score on the ensuing power play to keep the game 1-1 into the third period. Erik Bradford gave the lead back to the Wings at 15:27 of the final period. While on the power play with under two minutes left in the match, the Komets pulled goaltender Ryan Fanti for an extra skater resulting in Kalamazoo's Justin Taylor scoring an empty net shorthanded goal to make the final 3-1. Fanti took the loss making 35 saves.

Indy visited the Coliseum on Saturday and went home with a 4-2 win over the Komets. After a Tye Felhaber power-play tally late in the first period, the Fuel quickly tied the game with a power-play goal from Chad Yetman at 1:56 of the second. Cam Hillis and Yetman struck in the third period, giving the Fuel a two-goal lead. The Komets Shawn Boudrias scored his 13th of the season at 12:24 to cut the lead to one. The Komets received a late power play for the second night in a row and pulled goaltender Ryan Fanti. The team could not convert on the late opportunity, with Indy scoring an empty net goal. Fanti made 32 saves in the losing effort.

Komet streaks-

Home Points: Tye Felhaber, 2 games (2g, 3a), Sam Dove-McFalls, 2 games (2a)

Home Goals: Tye Felhaber, 2 games

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 2 games, Sam Dove-McFalls, 2 games

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 40 (10g, 30a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 18

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 30

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, 1

Game-Winning Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 116

PIM: Oliver Cooper, 56

Plus/Minus: Filip Engarås, Marcus McIvor +8

Home Points: Josh Winquist 16 (4g, 12a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 9

Home Assists: Josh Winquist, 12

Road Points: Josh Winquist, 21 (8g, 13a)

Road Goals: Josh Winquist 8

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 15

Goaltenders

Appearances: 16, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 9, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 410, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.36, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Max Milosek

Special K's- The Komets gave their opponents 13 power plays last week, killing off 11. The team scored on two power plays out of 10 chances.

Next week - The team plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Iowa.

Icing the puck - The Komets' record for the largest crowd to attend a regular season game was set on February 8, 2020, versus Tulsa (10,567). The all-time single-game attendance record is 10,593, set on May 4, 2003, versus Quad City (Colonial Cup Finals). The Komets received only their second 5:00 power play on Friday night when Kalamazoo's Ole Julian Bjørgvik Holm was called for kneeing Anthony Petruzzelli. Petruzzelli has played in 214 consecutive regular season games. The team scored its only goal Friday on a 5-on-3 power play, and it was the first time in eight tries that the Komets scored on a two-man advantage. The Komets have skated two men short 10 times this season, only allowing one goal. The team is 10-2-3 following a win. The Komets are second in the league with 218 minor penalties and have given the opposition nine power plays in a game three times this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Kids Seat Free Night on February 5 -- Kids Under-12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. An adult full price ticket must be purchased to activate offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komets Fight Cancer on Saturday, February 18 -- The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be up for silent auction during the game. Proceeds to benefit local cancer research and causes... all courtesy of Graber Roofing & Gutters.

