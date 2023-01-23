Grizzlies Weekly: 6 Game Homestand Begins Wednesday

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies won 2 out of 3 games at Tulsa last weekend as they have now won 4 of their last 6 games. The Grizzlies begin a 6 game homestand on Wednesday night against Rapid City.

Trent Miner was spectacular in net for Utah last week. He saved 125 of 127 shots over the 3 games he appeared in. Miner saved 46 of 47 vs Idaho on January 16 in Utah's 4-1 win. Miner earned his 10th professional shutout and 9th in a Grizzlies uniform last Friday in Utah's 1-0 victory. In the rubber match of the 3 game series at Tulsa on January 22nd Miner allowed a goal 1:20 into the contest and then went on to save the last 44 shots he saw as the Grizz won 4-1.

Jordan Martel led Utah with 4 points in the 4 games last week (1 goal, 3 assists). Cameron Wright scored 3 goals in the 4 games last week. Wright now leads the Grizzlies in points (28), game winning goals (5) and shots on goal (131).

The Grizz will host Rapid City for a 3-game series on January 25, 27-28. Face-off all 3 nights in that set will be at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Upcoming Home Games at Maverik Center

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, January 27, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Guns & Hoses Night.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Heart Health Night.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night.

Games This Week

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Monday, January 16, 2023 - Idaho 1 Utah 4 - Trent Miner saved 46 of 47. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Keaton Jameson, Cameron Wright and Tarun Fizer.

Friday, January 20, 2023 - Utah 1 Tulsa 0 - Trent Miner 35 save shutout. Dylan Fitze scored the lone goal in the contest 13:32 into the second period. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Tulsa outshot Utah 35 to 31. Oilers goaltender Colten Ellis saved 34 of 35. Keaton Jameson led Utah with 7 shots on goal.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Utah 2 Tulsa 5 - Jordan Martel and Cameron Wright scored for Utah.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Utah 4 Tulsa 1 - Trent Miner saved 44 of 45 in the win. Utah got goals from Cam Strong, Cameron Wright, Dylan Fitze and Brandon Cutler. Utah was 8 for 8 on the penalty kill.

The Start of the Second Half of the Season

The official second half of the 2022-2023 season began with Utah's 4-1 win on January 22nd at Tulsa. Utah went 15-20-1 in the first half of the season. Highlights include Andrew Nielsen's 6 assist performance on November 5, 2022. Nielsen tied a team record for assists in 1 game. Utah had 2 overtime game winners in the first half of the season. Cameron Wright won the game 2:01 into overtime as Utah defeated KC 4-3 on November 4, 2022. Captain Connor McDonald scored an OT game winner on November 9 at Allen as Utah won 3-2.

The Grizzlies had 3 shutouts in the first half of the season. Trent Miner had 2 and Lukas Parik had 1 on December 18, 2022 vs Kansas City. Utah won at Idaho 3 times in the first half of the season. Utah faced Idaho 15 times in the first half of the season. Utah went 4-1 vs Kansas City in the first half. Garrett Metcalf has a record of 7-2 on the season. Cameron Wright led Utah with 27 points in the first half of the season (10 goals, 17 assists). Wright and Tarun Fizer are tied for the club lead with 10 goals.

The Shutout King Does It Again

Trent Miner earned his second shutout of the season by stopping all 35 Tulsa shots in a 1-0 Utah win on January 20, 2023. It's Miner's 9th shutout in a Utah uniform and 10th professional shutout. It was his second shutout vs Tulsa. Oddly enough the other shutout vs the Oilers was also a 1-0 game, which came on March 26, 2022 where Christian Simeone scored the only goal of the game 19:52 into the first period.

Miner Professional Shutouts

Trent Miner - 20 save shutout for Colorado vs Tucson on February 27, 2021.

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Trent Miner - 28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

Trent Miner - 33 save shutout vs Tulsa on March 26, 2022.

Trent Miner - 32 save shutout at Idaho on April 9, 2022.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout vs Trois Rivieres on November 27, 2022.

Trent Miner - 35 save shutout at Tulsa on January 20, 2023.

Utah Grizzlies All-time Shutout Leaders

Trent Miner - 9

Tommy Salo - 7

Jason Bacashihua - 6

Igor Bobkov - 6

Ryan Faragher - 6

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 16-20-1

Home record: 6-8

Road record: 10-12-1

Win percentage: .446

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 33

Last 10: 5-4-1

Goals per game: 2.68 (24th) Goals for: 99

Goals against per game: 3.41 (18th) Goals Against: 121

Shots per game: 28.49 (26th)

Shots against per game: 35.14 (26th)

Power Play: 33 for 166 - 19.9 % (14th)

Penalty Kill: 128 for 155- 82.6 % (9th)

Penalty Minutes: 583. 15.76 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 11-3.

Opposition Scores First: 5-16-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 6-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 26 40 31 2 99

Opposition 41 38 46 1 126

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Cameron Wright (11).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (21).

Points: Wright (27).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (96)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (131).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (21.1 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (5)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (7)

Save %: Trent Miner (.915).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.94)

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Jordan Martel, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (10): Victor Bartley, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone, Cory Thomas, Aaron Thow.

Goaltenders (3): Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Lukas Parik.

