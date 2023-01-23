Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 14

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the fourteenth week of the season. The Railers faced off against three different teams in Worcester this weekend and fell to the Newfoundland Growlers 3-2 on Friday, lost to the Maine Mariners 3-1 on Saturday, and took down the Trois-Rivières Lions 3-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 3-2 L

Newfoundland controlled play for most of the evening, took a 3-0 lead, and kept Worcester bottled up to post a 3-2 victory. The visitors prevailed even though the Railers had gotten some roster reinforcements including goalie Ken Appleby and defenseman Trevor Cosgrove up from Bridgeport and Blake Christensen off injured reserve. Worcester was able to close to within 3-2 on Bobby Butler's goal with 1:21 left in the third period but the Growlers never let the Railers get a shot on goal in the closing seconds. Brent Beaudoin had the other Railers goal. Keenan Suthers, Nolan Walker and Todd Skirving had the Newfoundland goals. Appleby played well in his first Railers appearance since Dec. 17, making 34 saves.

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs. Maine Mariners | 3-1 L

The Railers had to play from behind for most of the night. Alex Kile put Maine ahead at 15:54 of the first period, Nate Kallen made it 2-0 at 3:34 of the second and Grant Gabriele gave the Mariners a 3-0 lead at 3:20 of the third. Reece Newkirk scored the Worcester goal at 10:06 of the third, an event that commenced an eventful closing section of the game. Newkirk went directly to the penalty box after the goal, having engaged in some roughing with Tyler Hinam. As the clock wound down, Newkirk and former Railer Connor Doherty began sparring and that eventually erupted into something more serious at the final buzzer. Both wound up with double minors for roughing.

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 3-2 W

Nick Fea's goal 46 seconds after the opening faceoff was the earliest one of the season for the Railers and a pretty one. Ryan found Fea speeding down the left wing and set him up nicely. Fea finished the play with a high wrist shot from about 20 feet out to beat Joe Vrbetic. Worcester took a 2-0 lead a little more than a minute later on Jerry's second goal of the year, this one coming at 2:05. D-Jay Jerome made it a 2-1 game at 10:02. Worcester regained its two-goal lead at 14:31 with Christensen scoring his seventh of the year. Cedric Montminy provided a potential "oh, no, not again" moment when he cut the Worcester lead to 3-2 with a goal nine seconds from the end of the second period. The Railers had to kill two penalties and survive a pulled-goalie ending in the third period to hang on for the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Reading Royals | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Nick Fea has five points over his last six games (3-2-5).

Fea's goal 46 seconds into the game on Sunday was the fastest goal scored by Worcester in a game this season.

Quinn Ryan has six points over his last six games (1-5-6).

Bobby Butler scored his 20th career Railers goal in Friday's game against Newfoundland.

Ken Appleby started in his first game for the Railers in over a month on Friday night against Newfoundland (Dec. 17th, 2022).

Henrik Tikkanen has made 35+ saves in each of his past three starts for Worcester.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 20-17-3-0 on the season.

Worcester is 19/20 on the penalty kill over their last five games and has not conceded a power play goal in their last four.

The Railers are the first team in the ECHL this season to reach 40 games played.

The Railers' 23 shots in the third period of Saturday's game were tied for the third most shots in the third period by any team in the league this season.

Worcester is 16-0-0-0 when leading after two periods. They are the only undefeated team in that category in the ECHL.

